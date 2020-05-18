Cruise ship with J'cans to dock at Falmouth port tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet has given approval for the Royal Caribbean cruise ship transporting 1,044 Jamaicans to dock in Falmouth, Trelawny at noon tomorrow.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement at a digital press conference currently underway at Jamaica House.

The prime minister said the Ministry of Health will create a sterile area around the port to conduct testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said the crew members will be allowed to disembark the vessel in batches of 200 within a 48 to 72 hour period to allow time for results to be made available.

After testing, the individuals will be housed at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay, St Ann, where the Government has secured an additional 400 rooms, Holness said.

He further informed that those who test positive for the virus will be taken to a State quarantine facility, while the crew members with negative results will be allowed to self quarantine at home for 14 days from the day they disembark the vessel.

For home quarantine, individuals will be required to consent to have their location geofenced via the JamCOVID19 website and to do video check in multiple times daily.

The Adventure of the Seas vessel transporting the Jamaicans is currently located off the coast of Haiti.

Holness said the ship will repatriate the largest batch Jamaicans to date, while over 9,000 other Jamaicans have applied via the JamCOVID19 platform to return home.

Thousands of Jamaicans became stranded overseas when the country's air and sea ports were ordered closed on March 24 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More information later.