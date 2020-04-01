Andrew's Memorial Hospital agrees to assist KPH with housing patients

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has struck a deal with Andrews Memorial Hospital, which will see the private hospital acting as an extension of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) as part of measures to help the public health system manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement at a digital press conference which is now underway at the health ministry.

This means surgical and medical patients would be admitted to the private hospital to free up space at KPH for COVID-19 patients, Permanent Secretary Dunstan Bryan explained.

The hospital, which is owned by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church had previously issued a public notice that it would not be handling COVID-19 cases, as it was not prepared to do so.

Dr Tufton said the permanent secretary had met with the hospital management on the basis that the health sector needs all hands on deck at this time.

The health minister said under the agreement, patients admitted to the KPH will be housed at Andrew's Memorial where necessary.

Alphea Saunders