Another COVID patient dies as Ja records 79 more cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded another death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as 79 more people tested positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest case is a 54-year-old man from St James. His death brings to 33 the total number of people to die from the virus in Jamaica.

The ministry also said it is investigating five other deaths among COVID-positive people.

The new cases are 50 females and 29 males with ages ranging from one year old to 76 years.

A total of 34 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 28 in Kingston and St Andrew, nine in St Ann, three in St Elizabeth, while Clarendon and Portland account for two each and one was recorded in Manchester.

Two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases while the remaining 77 are under investigation, the ministry said.

It also disclosed that 16 moderately ill and eight critically ill patients are among the 2,033 active cases now under observation in the country.



A total of 100 people infected with the virus are currently in hospital.