Senior cop seeks to get conviction on shooting charges quashed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 18 months after he was found guilty on charges of unlawful wounding and misconduct in a public office, Senior Superintendent of Police Anthony Castelle has not been able to pursue his appeal, and the senior cop is adamant that this is a breach of his constitutional rights.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court yesterday, Castelle said he had retained attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman to represent him in his appeal of his conviction but was told that he needs the notes of evidence from the trial.

“Subsequently, my attorney and I made a number of attempts to obtain the notes of evidence from the parish court, but our attempts have been unsuccessful. My attorney then wrote numerous letters to the Honourable Chief Justice [Brian Sykes], seeking his intervention in having the notes of evidence produced in order to prosecute the appeal.

“The Chief Justice on some of those occasions replied to those letters indicating that the matter is being addressed and the transcript would be made available within a reasonable time. To date, I have not been able to obtain the notes of evidence, nor has the clerk of court for the St James Parish Court furnished the Court of Appeal with same pursuant to s.299 of The Judicature (Resident Magistrates) Act,” said Castelle.

He argued that the non-production of the notes of evidence has affected his ability to appeal and as such, has deprived him of having a fair trial within a reasonable time.

“Further, the said non-production of the notes of evidence has prevented me from having my conviction and sentence reviewed by the Court of Appeal,” argued Castelle.

Against that background, the senior cop, who has been on suspension without pay since his conviction in November 2018, is asking the court for an order quashing the conviction and the $1 million fine that was imposed on him.

Castell has also asked the court to rule that the initiation of criminal proceedings by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) against him as illegal and unconstitutional as based on a recent ruling by the Privy Council, INDECOM does not have the powers to arrest and charge anyone.

“The initiation of criminal proceedings by INDECOM against me is a breach of my constitutional right to due process pursuant,” said Castelle in his affidavit.

He has asked the court for a declaration that the purported arrest and charge by an agent of INDECOM was, “illegal, null and void and of no effect”.

Castelle and a district constable were arrested and charged following an incident in Mount Salem, St James on January 22, 2016.

The court was told that the cops were pursuing a taxi and discharged their firearms at the moving vehicle as the driver had previously disobeyed police commands to stop.

It was subsequently discovered that a female passenger in the rear seat of the taxi had been shot and injured.

