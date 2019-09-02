At least one confirmed dead in storm-hit Bahamas

PORT SAINT LUCIE, United States (AFP) — Monster storm Dorian stalked across The Bahamas Monday as surging seawaters and ferocious winds sowed chaos in low-lying island communities, claiming at least one life and spurring mass evacuations on the US east coast.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the devastation was "unprecedented" in the Abaco Islands, which received the full brunt of Dorian as it came ashore Sunday as the most powerful storm ever to hit the archipelago.

"Our focus right now is rescue, recovery and prayer," Minnis said on Twitter.

The government confirmed at least one fatality in the Abacos, but the storm's toll was still untallied more than 24 hours after it made landfall as a Category 5 packing blistering winds of 290 kph (185 mph).

With Dorian still pummeling Grand Bahama further to the west of the island chain, The Bahamas tourism and aviation ministry announced the start of rescue operations "in parts where it is safe."

"We have reports of casualties, we have reports of bodies being seen. We cannot confirm those reports until we go out and look for ourselves," said Foreign Minister Darren Henfield, who represents North Abaco in the Bahamian parliament.

Abaco resident Ramond A King captured scenes of desolation in footage provided to AFP, showing flooded streets strewn with trees and downed power lines and at least one home washed clearly away.

"Look at this," he can be heard saying. "We need help, everything down. Everything down. Look at my roof off, my house. I still got life. Thank God for life. I can rebuild."

"The tornado came from around this side... My neighbour used to live there. His house ain't even there."

Dorian weakened slightly Monday to a still-devastating Category 4 storm, punishing Grand Bahama with "life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its 1800 GMT bulletin.

It was grinding its way westward at a speed of one mile per hour (2 kph), whipping the Caribbean island with sustained winds of 240 kph (150 mph).

Fear gripped residents of Freeport, as winds tore off shutters and water began coming into homes, said Yasmin Rigby, reached by text in the Grand Bahama island's main city.

"People who thought they were safe are now calling for help," Rigby said. "My best friend's husband is stuck in the roof of their house with 7 ft water below."

Initial Red Cross estimates were that 13,000 buildings may have been damaged or destroyed by Dorian, officials in Geneva said.