At least six homeless men attacked in the Corporate Area

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police sources are now reporting that at least six homeless men were attacked in the Corporate Area this morning.

Three of the men were attacked in the vicinity of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court at the intersection of East and Sutton streets including one who was killed on the compound of the courthouse.

Two of the men were attacked in the Half-Way Tree area while the other was attacked in the Kingston Western police division.

Police investigators are not yet able to provide any details on the incidents.

Arthur Hall