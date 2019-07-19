BOJ again intervenes in FX market

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has intervened in the foreign exchange market for a second consecutive day.

BOJ said it offered US$15 million this morning to be sold to authorised dealers and large cambios.

This follows yesterday's intervention of US$20 million, which was sold at a weighted average rate of $137.95.

The central bank, which also sold US$30 million to the market last week, said these interventions are intended to address temporary demand and supply imbalances in the market.