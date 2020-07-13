BSJ to launch Cannabis Standards to empower local industry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) will on Wednesday launch Cannabis Standards in an effort to strengthen the local industry.
“Globally, the medical cannabis industry is in its growth phase with few international standards being available to guide the development of the industry,” BSJ noted in an advisory this afternoon.
The organisation said the promulgation of the Cannabis Standards, is aimed at supporting the cannabis industry in aligning practices of local industry players with international best practices to facilitate greater market access.
The virtual launch will be held under the theme 'Empowering The Cannabis Industry Through Standards'.
Specifically, BSJ outlined that the standards seek to:
1. Encourage greater collaboration among stakeholders in the industry.
2. Increase the awareness of the various stakeholders of the contents of the cannabis standards.
3. Highlight the challenges being experienced by the various stakeholders, in meeting the requirements of the standards and identify possible solutions.
4. Provide greater clarity regarding the roles of the regulators.
The BSJ noted that it has already promulgated seven standards to support the cannabis industry, including:
1. 2019 Jamaican Standard Practice for Determination of Water Activity in Cannabis Flower.
2. 2019 Jamaican Standard Guide for Cleaning and Disinfection.
3. 2019 Jamaican Standard Guide for the Disposal of Resin-Cannabis Raw Materials and Downstream Products.
4. 2019 Jamaican Standard Practice for Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Systems for Cannabis Consumable Products.
5. 2020 Jamaican Standard Guide for the Packaging and labelling of consumer resin medical cannabis products.
6. 2020 Jamaican Standard Code of Practice for Processing and handling of cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic use.
7. 2020 Jamaican Standard Code of Practice for the Cultivation of cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic use.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy