BSJ to launch Cannabis Standards to empower local industry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) will on Wednesday launch Cannabis Standards in an effort to strengthen the local industry.

“Globally, the medical cannabis industry is in its growth phase with few international standards being available to guide the development of the industry,” BSJ noted in an advisory this afternoon.

The organisation said the promulgation of the Cannabis Standards, is aimed at supporting the cannabis industry in aligning practices of local industry players with international best practices to facilitate greater market access.

The virtual launch will be held under the theme 'Empowering The Cannabis Industry Through Standards'.

Specifically, BSJ outlined that the standards seek to:

1. Encourage greater collaboration among stakeholders in the industry.

2. Increase the awareness of the various stakeholders of the contents of the cannabis standards.

3. Highlight the challenges being experienced by the various stakeholders, in meeting the requirements of the standards and identify possible solutions.

4. Provide greater clarity regarding the roles of the regulators.

The BSJ noted that it has already promulgated seven standards to support the cannabis industry, including:

1. 2019 Jamaican Standard Practice for Determination of Water Activity in Cannabis Flower.

2. 2019 Jamaican Standard Guide for Cleaning and Disinfection.

3. 2019 Jamaican Standard Guide for the Disposal of Resin-Cannabis Raw Materials and Downstream Products.

4. 2019 Jamaican Standard Practice for Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Systems for Cannabis Consumable Products.

5. 2020 Jamaican Standard Guide for the Packaging and labelling of consumer resin medical cannabis products.

6. 2020 Jamaican Standard Code of Practice for Processing and handling of cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic use.

7. 2020 Jamaican Standard Code of Practice for the Cultivation of cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic use.