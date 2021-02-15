Police tackle gunmen who killed man, injured infant in Spanish Town shooting
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Three people, including a one-year-old girl, were shot and injured when gunmen invaded their home on Featherbed Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday night.
One of the men succumbed to his injuries. He is 23-year-old Andrew Thomas of Ensom City in the parish.
Reports from the Spanish Town police are that at about 9:15 pm, Thomas was at home with other family members when armed men entered the yard and opened gunfire hitting the baby girl and another relative. Thomas ran, however he was reportedly chased and shot multiple times.
A joint police/military team responded to the incident; they too came under heavy gunfire and had to take cover. No member of the team was injured. The police said the gunmen escaped in the area.
The injured people were taken to hospital where Thomas was pronounced dead. The injured man along with the child, who received gunshot wounds to both legs, were treated and released.
Investigations continue.
