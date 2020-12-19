Bahamian dies in US immigration custody

NEW ORLEANS, United States (CMC) — A 51-year-old Bahamian man died while in the custody of the United States Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) agency.

On Friday, ICE reported that Anthony Jones, who was being held at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez, Mississippi, died on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

In a statement, ICE said Jones illegally entered the United States at “an unknown date and unknown location”.

On April 3, 2006, ICE said he was transferred into its custody from the Florida Department of Corrections and placed into immigration proceedings.

Later that year, an immigration judge (IJ) with the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) ordered Jones removed from the United States to the Bahamas.

“However, prior to being able to carry out his removal, he was released on an order of supervision as ICE was unable to secure a valid travel document in order to effect his removal,” the statement said.

Following Jones' arrest for aggravated battery in Broward County, Florida, on September 1, 2009, ICE said it lodged a detainer with the Broward County Jail.

ICE said Jones entered its custody on October 6, 2009 and was released October 16, 2009 “on an order of supervision pending issuance of travel documents”.

“Consistent with the agency's protocols, the appropriate agencies have been notified about the death, including the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR),” ICE added.

Additionally, ICE said it has notified the Bahamian Consulate and Jones' next of kin.

“The agency's comprehensive review will be conducted by ICE senior leadership, including Enforcement and Removal Operations and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA),” the statement said.

“ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases,” it added. “Fatalities in ICE custody, statistically, are exceedingly rare and occur at a fraction of the national average for the US detained population.”

ICE said it Health Service Corps (IHSC) “ensures the provision of necessary medical care services as required by ICE Performance-Based National Detention Standards and based on the medical needs of the detainee.

“Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment detainees arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay,” ICE said. “All ICE detainees receive medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to daily sick call and 24-hour emergency care.