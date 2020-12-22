Bail granted to two Mobile Reserve cops imprisoned for fatal shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two police constables, who were formerly attached to the now disbanded Mobile Reserve Unit and who were convicted and sent to prison on January 7 for the killing of Blake Road resident, Omar Marshall, were today successful in securing bail in the Court of Appeal.

Constable Christobel Smith and Gareth Davis, who had been convicted by a jury in November 2019, were slapped with a prison term of six years and 15 years, respectively by the presiding trial judge in the Supreme Court.

In Smith's case the jury returned a verdict of guilty of manslaughter and in Davis' case the jury returned a verdict of guilty of murder.

In making the arguments before the Court of Appeal today, their lawyers argued that the trial judge had failed to properly direct the jury on the issue of self-defence concerning the police officers.

Smith was represented by Queen's Counsel Caroline Reid-Cameron while Davis was represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie and Kemar Robinson.

The policemen, at their trial, had argued that the deceased had pulled a firearm at them and in shooting the deceased they acted in self-defence.

Witnesses for the prosecution however had testified that the police had executed the deceased in cold blood.

The appeal was heard today by the new President of the Court of Appeal Justice Patrick Brooks, who ordered that the men be offered bail in the sum of $1 million each, with stringent reporting conditions pending the hearing of the substantive appeal.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis