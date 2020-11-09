Bartlett says airlines increasing service to Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says that most of the major airlines serving Jamaica are increasing service as the demand picks up.
These, he said, include American Airlines, Delta, jetBlue, United, Southwest, Air Canada, WestJet, and Copa.
“In the United Kingdom (UK), British Airways started twice weekly service to Montego Bay from London Gatwick, adding to its regular London Gatwick-Kingston service,” he informed.
In addition, he noted that Virgin Atlantic returned to Jamaica last month, with service from Heathrow to Montego Bay twice weekly, and will move to three days per week this winter.
The minister was addressing the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2020 virtual media briefing held on Monday.
He said that Expedia reported that searches for Montego Bay, Jamaica, rose 15 per cent in July, and Jamaica was among the most-searched-for destinations in the Caribbean.
“We are very optimistic these trends will continue through the winter months,” he noted.
