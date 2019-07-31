Bartlett updates Embassy officials on tourism security audit report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says he has updated key embassy officials on strategic plans to create a new architecture for tourism security and next steps emerging from the recent security audit report on the sector.

The meeting, which included embassy officials from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, was held yesterday.

It also included a technical team from the ministry and its agencies: the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), which led the island wide security audit and the Tourism Enhancement Fund; as well as internationally recognised security expert Dr Peter Tarlow.

“The meeting was critical as we engaged key stakeholders from our major source markets on the next steps to ensuring safety, security and seamlessness within the sector. They were informed that these next steps include the recent appointment of a new director of Visitor Safety and Experience, Major Dave Walker, an experienced security expert, who will further review this initial report and provide recommendations,” said Bartlett.

The minister noted that he has tasked Walker with the responsibility of completing a Manual on Tourism Ethics and recommendations on security for the sector by the end of the year.

He said the manual, a first of its kind, will guide security infrastructure in the sector and “how we interface with each other”.

“This manual will be an operational game changer for Jamaica's tourism as it will be the first time we have a comprehensive guide on this area,” he added.

The aim of the audit, which received support from Tarlow, was to identify gaps and ensure a strategy of a safe, secure and seamless destination for visitors and locals alike.