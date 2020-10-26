Bassarath talks up Bravo for vice-captaincy role

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president, Azim Bassarath, has backed experienced left-hander Darren Bravo for the vacant post of vice-captain of the West Indies Test side.

With convenor of selector, Roger Harper, confirming recently that no vice-captain had been chosen for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, Bassarth said the 31-year-old Bravo's experience would make him an excellent choice to fill the role.

“I would support Darren Bravo as the vice-captain of the West Indies team,” Bassarath told i95FM Sports.

“Darren captained Trinidad and Tobago during the last regional four-day tournament and all of those who followed that tournament will know the excellent job Darren has done with Trinidad team.

“Darren has motivated his players and I believe that Darren had a great impact on the youngsters in the team who would have played during the course of this past regional four-day tournament.

“I think looking at him on the field, he's one of the persons who can really motivate and inspire the youngsters. If I had a choice, definitely I would go with Darren Bravo for vice captain.”

Bravo was one of three players recalled to the Test side for the two-Test series against the Black Caps after opting out of the historic tour of England last July with concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trinidadian is one of the most experienced batsmen in the Test side with 54 Tests, with only opener Kraigg Brathwaite (62) having played more matches.

However, Bravo has played only five Tests over the last 18 months following a 2-½ year break from the game over a fallout with then Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron.

He has averaged only 13 since his return to Test cricket, however, and it led to his axing for the one-off Test against Afghanistan last November.

Brathwaite has performed the vice-captaincy role in recent years and led the side in the third Test against England in the Caribbean last year when Jason Holder was suspended.

The world number one Test all-rounder Holder, who has led West Indies in 35 of his 43 Tests, will again oversee the tour of New Zealand.

West Indies players are currently assembling in Barbados and are set to depart on Tuesday night for the November 27 to December 15 tour which also comprises three Twenty20 Internationals.