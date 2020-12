Bermuda gets first female and first black Governor

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Rena Lalgie, Bermuda's first black and female Governor, was sworn into office on Monday during closed ceremony at Government House.

Lalgie, who arrived from Britain on Sunday,said: “It is a privilege to have begun my service as Governor of Bermuda.My family and I look forward to settling into Bermudian life.”

Premier David Burt, Chief Justice Narinder Hargun and Cabinet Secretary Marc Telemaque attended the swearing-in ceremony as Bermuda grapples with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

A government spokeswoman said “all necessary health guidelines and precautions were observed” at the event.

She said a public ceremony to mark the arrival of the new Governor would be held next year “when conditions become safe to do so”.

Lalgie replaces John Rankin, a Scotsman, who has left to take up a similar post in the British Virgin Islands, a sister British Overseas Territory.