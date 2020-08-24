Bolt Statue in Water Square to mark 250th anniversary of Falmouth

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced the erection of a statue of Usain Bolt in Water Square to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the establishment of the town of Falmouth, which is the capital of the parish of Trelawny.

“Falmouth's Mayor, Colin Gager and the Trelawny Municipality along with the people the parish are looking forward with great anticipation to the erection in the town square of a statue of the parish's own Usain Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time. In fact, the people have been calling for it.

“Myself and a team met with Mayor Gager and the Council late last year to finalise plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Falmouth. I made a commitment then that a statue of Usain would be erected in Water Square as a lasting legacy and tribute to the people of the parish of Trelawny and its achievements.”

Grange said that the statue is a replica of the monument in Statue Park at the National Stadium in Kingston and was done by sculptor Basil Watson. Now at the wharf, the statue will be cleared before the end of the week.

“For the people of Trelawny, a statue of Usain Bolt in Water Square to mark the 250th Anniversary of capital, Falmouth, is a most fitting tribute to the parish and its most famous son who took to Jamaica to heights not attained before in sprinting,” the sport minister said.