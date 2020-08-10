Bomb threat hoax at gas station in MoBay
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police and firefighters were this afternoon called to a service station in Montego Bay, St James following a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax.
Superintendent in charge of the St James Fire Department Dolfin Doeman said the department received the call regarding a bomb threat at the Rubis Gas Station on Howard Cooke Boulevard about 1:05 pm and responded, along with the police.
"The area would have been cordoned off and all businesses in close proximity to that location were evacuated," disclosed Doeman.
"Subsequently, the experts from the police would have come in, did their checks, searched and found nothing in particular, so the all-clear was given to say that the area was ok," the superintendent added.
She said the all-clear was given after nothing was found about 3:32 pm.
Anthony Lewis
