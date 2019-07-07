UPDATE: Boundaries of St Andrew South SOE

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The state of public that was this morning declared in the St Andrew South Police Division will initially last 14 days, pending the approval of Parliament.

St Andrew South has recorded the highest number of murders since the start of the year with 94 cases. The figure is 15 more than the 79 murders recorded for the corresponding period last year.

The boundaries of the anti-crime measure, as announced this morning by Chief of Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade at a press conference are:

SOUTH:

Extending in a south-westerly direction from the intersection of Chisolm Avenue and Maxfield Avenue, along Maxfield Avenue onto East Avenue to the coastline in the vicinity of Petrojam and extending along the said coastline in the vicinity of the Kingston Container Terminal to the Portmore Causeway Bridge.

WEST:



Continuing in a north-westerly direction from the Portmore Causeway Bridge along the Fresh River, the shared parish border of St Andrew and St Catherine, west of Riverton, and extending to the vicinity of the western most end of the Belvedere to Ferry secondary road.

NORTH:



Extending in an easterly direction along the Belvedere to Ferry road to the foot of Red Hills at the intersection of Perkins Boulevard, Molynes Road and Red Hills Road.

EAST:



Starting at the foot of Red Hills, at the said intersection, extending in a south-south easterly direction along Molynes Road, Seaward Drive, Mimosa Road, Aloe Ave, Bay Farm Road, Newark Avenue, Elm Crescent, Keesing Avenue, Hagley Park Road, Omara Road, and Chisolm Avenue to the point of intersection with Maxfield Avenue.



Meade, said security personnel from the JDF and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were deployed to the division at dawn on Sunday.

He appealed for members of the public, who traverse the areas of the SOE, to cooperate with the police officers and soldiers at the various check points.

“The State of Emergency will give the security forces temporary additional powers of search, arrest and detention. We believe that this is necessary in order to give the security forces the necessary space to carry out the operational tasks that will be required to help bring a sense of normality to the communities affected,” he said.









