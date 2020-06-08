Bounty Killer teams with Digicel in $42 million charity hand out

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer has teamed up with the Digicel Foundation via his own Bounty Foundation to hand out care packages to residents of vulnerable communities affected by the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The donation is part of the Digicel's ongoing $42 million Operation SAFE Mode (Sanitisation. Advocacy. Feeding. Enabling) project.

The Digicel Foundation said it has made significant donations of food to several community groups and special needs organisations since the Launch of Operation SAFE in May.

On Labour Day the foundation carried out sanitisation activities in Coronation Market and along Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston.

The foundation has also enabled better access to education for special needs students through the donation of 1,000 tablets to the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.