Bounty Killer teams with Digicel in $42 million charity hand out
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer has teamed up with the Digicel Foundation via his own Bounty Foundation to hand out care packages to residents of vulnerable communities affected by the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The donation is part of the Digicel's ongoing $42 million Operation SAFE Mode (Sanitisation. Advocacy. Feeding. Enabling) project.
The Digicel Foundation said it has made significant donations of food to several community groups and special needs organisations since the Launch of Operation SAFE in May.
On Labour Day the foundation carried out sanitisation activities in Coronation Market and along Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston.
The foundation has also enabled better access to education for special needs students through the donation of 1,000 tablets to the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy