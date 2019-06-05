Reggae Boyz beat USA 1-0 in international friendly

WASHINGTON, DC, United States — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz defeated USA 1-0 a short while ago in their friendly international at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

The lone goal was scored by Shamar Nicholson in the 60th minute.

The game was the final competitive match-up in the Reggae Boyz' preparation for the expanded Concacaf Gold Cup, which runs from June 15 to July 17.

The tournament has moved from 12 to 16 teams, but more importantly, member associations in Central America and the Caribbean will host matches for the first time.

Jamaica, ranked 56th by Fifa, will host a Group C double-header at the National Stadium on June 17, where they face Honduras, while El Salvador face Curacao.

Costa Rica will host a Group B double-header involving Nicaragua, Haiti and Bermuda on June 16.