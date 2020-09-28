Brace for increased rainfall beginning Tuesday night

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is expected to begin experiencing increased rainfall tomorrow night from a tropical wave that is currently located across the central Caribbean.

The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says the tropical wave is forecast to move into the Jamaica area on Wednesday.

Projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, along with gusty winds to affect sections of most parishes starting late Tuesday night and continuing through to Thursday.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms during this time.

The Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the situation.