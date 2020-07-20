Broad strikes as England eye 2nd Test win against West Indies

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — Stuart Broad took two quick wickets to leave the West Indies reeling as England pressed for a series-levelling win in the second Test on Monday after a dashing innings by Ben Stokes.

West Indies were 25-3 at lunch on the final day at Old Trafford, chasing a nominal target of 312 after the hosts declared, but with their main goal to bat out the day and preserve their 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Recalled paceman Broad, controversially rested from England's four-wicket defeat in the first Test at Southampton, had lunch figures of 2-17 from six overs.

Broad had already rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first-innings 287.

And he was on target again Monday, with Broad, England's second-most successful Test bowler of all time, striking just five balls into the tourists' second innings.

Broad had John Campbell caught behind by Jos Buttler, although it needed the bowler's plea for a review, which England captain Joe Root answered at the last moment, to reveal a thin edge.

Chris Woakes then had West Indies dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists' first innings, lbw for 12.

And West Indies were 23-3 when Broad bowled Shai Hope with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off stump.

With England having scored 92 runs off 11 overs on Monday, Root declared to give then 85 overs in which to force victory.

The third Test, also being staged at Old Trafford, starts on Friday.