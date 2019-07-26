Brown Burke among 12 to nominate Bunting in PNP leadership race
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The first bombshell of the People's National Party's presidential race was dropped a short while ago when campaign manager of the Peter Bunting team Dr Dayton Campbell announced that former party vice president Angela Brown Burke was among the 12 persons to have nominated the man challenging for the party's leadership.
Brown Burke is the Member of Parliament for the delegate rich St Andrew South West constituency.
For weeks persons from both camps have been wooing Brown Burke, particularly since at least two councillors in the constituency have already indicated their support for Bunting who was nominated shortly after 9.30 am.
With a massive crowd following him to the party's headquarters for the nomination, Bunting told his supporters that this was the first step towards the leadership of the PNP and ultimately the government.
From PNP headquarters, the Bunting supporters have travelled back to Stadium East for a breakfast party and celebration.
Sitting PNP president Dr Peter Phillips is slated to hand in his nomination paper between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm.
Philips supporters have started to gather in front of the National Indoor Center from where they will travel the short distance to the PNP headquarters for the nomination.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy