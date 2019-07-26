Brown Burke among 12 to nominate Bunting in PNP leadership race

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The first bombshell of the People's National Party's presidential race was dropped a short while ago when campaign manager of the Peter Bunting team Dr Dayton Campbell announced that former party vice president Angela Brown Burke was among the 12 persons to have nominated the man challenging for the party's leadership.

Brown Burke is the Member of Parliament for the delegate rich St Andrew South West constituency.

For weeks persons from both camps have been wooing Brown Burke, particularly since at least two councillors in the constituency have already indicated their support for Bunting who was nominated shortly after 9.30 am.

With a massive crowd following him to the party's headquarters for the nomination, Bunting told his supporters that this was the first step towards the leadership of the PNP and ultimately the government.

From PNP headquarters, the Bunting supporters have travelled back to Stadium East for a breakfast party and celebration.

Sitting PNP president Dr Peter Phillips is slated to hand in his nomination paper between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Philips supporters have started to gather in front of the National Indoor Center from where they will travel the short distance to the PNP headquarters for the nomination.

