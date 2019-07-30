Brown lands bronze at Pan Am Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Damion Brown provided Jamaica with its first medal at the 18th Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, when he won a bronze medal in boxing earlier today.

Though going down to Colombia's Cristian Salcedo Codazzi in men's super heavyweight (91+kg) semi-final action, Brown shared the bronze medal with American Richard Torrez, who lost his semi-final bout to Cuba's Dainier Justiz.