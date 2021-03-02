Bunny Wailer's death signals the closing of an era — Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr Peter Phillips, Member of Parliament for East Central St Andrew and former Leader of the Opposition, is saddened by news of the death of Jamaica's musical giant Bunny Wailer, whose given name is Neville Livingston.

Dr Phillips said the passing of Bunny Wailer, the last member of the original group, the Wailing Wailers, signals the closing of an era in Jamaica's modern musical experience.

“Along with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, he was a pioneer in the establishment and promotion of Jamaica's music around the globe. Bunny Wailer was one of nation's culturally grounded and aspiring youth, who was committed to equal rights and justice for all people and was especially passionate about Jamaicans and people of African descent,” Dr Phillips said.

“With the recent passing of Ewart 'URoy' Beckford and now Bunny Wailer, we have indeed come to the end of an era in the development of our music.”