Bunting, Paulwell to lead PNP's election campaign; Hanna appointed chief spokesperson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party's (PNP's) campaign for the upcoming general election will be led by co-directors Phillip Paulwell and Peter Bunting, while Lisa Hanna has been appointed chief campaign spokesperson.

PNP President, Dr Peter Phillips, made the announcement in a press release Saturday evening.

“Bunting has been officially added to the team and will help to drive a sophisticated and effective campaign to lead the PNP team to victory,” Phillips said.

The PNP president also said both Paulwell and Bunting will be responsible for directing all aspects of the election campaign and will direct a savvy campaign by consolidating the diverse energies and talents of the PNP.

“Effective Monday, June 22, Peter Bunting, who is known for his strident interventions on crime and push for education, will also assume the role of Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives,” continued the statement.

Bunting replaces Dr Morais Guy who has asked to be relieved of this duty in order to focus on the campaign as chairman of Region 2 and the important role of shadow minister of health, especially as the country faces a second wave of the dreaded coronavirus.

Phillips expressed confidence that with the new appointees, added to the team of campaign workers, the party is assured victory to reinstate good governance across all sectors.

Constitutionally, Jamaica's next general election is due between February 25, 2021 and June 10, 2021. However, the prime minister may call an election ahead of the due date.