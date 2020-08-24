Bunting in self-quarantine after Mandeville mayor gets COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19, while Manchester Central Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting is in self-quarantine and will not participate in the national debate tomorrow.

According to a statement from Bunting, the Mandeville mayor has self-quarantined since nomination day and did not participate in the march or other public activities. He did, however, attend the signing of the nomination form at the EOJ Centre.

The mayor was advised today of his positive test and the Ministry of Health and Wellness has commenced the contact tracing process, the release said.

Bunting, who is among Mitchell's contacts, said he was tested this afternoon and will self-quarantine while awaiting the result.

As a result of self-quarantine, Bunting said he will not participate in the national debate scheduled for tomorrow, nor any other campaign activity until he receives his results.