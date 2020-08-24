Bunting in self-quarantine after Mandeville mayor gets COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19, while Manchester Central Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting is in self-quarantine and will not participate in the national debate tomorrow.
According to a statement from Bunting, the Mandeville mayor has self-quarantined since nomination day and did not participate in the march or other public activities. He did, however, attend the signing of the nomination form at the EOJ Centre.
The mayor was advised today of his positive test and the Ministry of Health and Wellness has commenced the contact tracing process, the release said.
Bunting, who is among Mitchell's contacts, said he was tested this afternoon and will self-quarantine while awaiting the result.
As a result of self-quarantine, Bunting said he will not participate in the national debate scheduled for tomorrow, nor any other campaign activity until he receives his results.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy