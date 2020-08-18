Bunting 'out and stunting' with supporters after nomination
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Peter Bunting, who is vying for his fourth term as Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester Central, was nominated earlier today at the constituency's electoral office at Mandeville Plaza.
Bunting, who led a crowd of supporters through parts of Mandeville, arrived at the nomination centre shortly after midday.
Dressed in a T-shirt with the number four, he emerged from the nomination centre about 12:30 pm.
“This number symbolises my fourth nomination in Central Manchester and it's the beginning of the confirmation process for me to commence my fourth term as MP,” he told journalists outside the nomination centre.
“I am confident [of victory] because of the track record of myself, comrades, councillors and the team. Our constituency has really been outstanding in terms of the educational infrastructure we have put in during my terms,” he added.
The PNP's slogan 'sweep dem out' was on full display with Bunting and some of his supporters using brooms.
He is being challenged by the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) candidate, Rhoda Moy Crawford who was earlier nominated.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy