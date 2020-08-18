Bunting 'out and stunting' with supporters after nomination

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Peter Bunting, who is vying for his fourth term as Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester Central, was nominated earlier today at the constituency's electoral office at Mandeville Plaza.

Bunting, who led a crowd of supporters through parts of Mandeville, arrived at the nomination centre shortly after midday.

Dressed in a T-shirt with the number four, he emerged from the nomination centre about 12:30 pm.

“This number symbolises my fourth nomination in Central Manchester and it's the beginning of the confirmation process for me to commence my fourth term as MP,” he told journalists outside the nomination centre.

“I am confident [of victory] because of the track record of myself, comrades, councillors and the team. Our constituency has really been outstanding in terms of the educational infrastructure we have put in during my terms,” he added.

The PNP's slogan 'sweep dem out' was on full display with Bunting and some of his supporters using brooms.

He is being challenged by the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) candidate, Rhoda Moy Crawford who was earlier nominated.

Kasey Williams