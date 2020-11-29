Businessman Lloyd Hay dies at 91

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Well known Corporate Area-based businessman, Lloyd Hay, has died.

He was 91 years old.

Hay died at the Medical Associates hospital in St Andrew last night after he became ill a few hours earlier.

He was the owner of Hay's Enterprise Limited, which operated in Guys Hill, St Catherine.

In 1976, Hay was the first People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Catherine North East.

Hay is the father of former PNP Member of Parliament Sharon Hay Webster, who is now a member of the Jamaica Labour Party

Hay Webster paid tribute to the late businessman on social media last night and said there was nobody in the world to her like her father.

Arthur Hall