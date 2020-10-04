Businessman killed; baby among three shot and injured in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A businessman was shot dead and three others, including a three-month-old boy, shot and injured during an attempted robbery at an establishment on Rose Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland this afternoon.
Fifty-eight-year-old Devon Clarke, otherwise called 'Babsy' or 'Sixties', of Darliston in the parish, has been identified as the deceased.
Reports are that about 1:30 pm, armed men entered the establishment and allegedly demanded money. When their demand was not met, they opened gunfire hitting Clarke along with a woman and her baby, the police said.
A struggle reportedly ensued between one of the men and a security guard, during which the guard was also shot and injured.
The police were summoned and the injured people were taken to hospital where Clarke was pronounced dead. The injured security guard and the woman are admitted in serious but stable conditions. The baby's injury is not considered life threatening.
The men escaped on a motorcycle which was parked nearby.
The Westmoreland police are investigating.
