Businessman killed in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of man by unknown assailants in Clifton Heights, here late Friday.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) identified the victim as 39-year-old Ricardo Williams, businessman, of Clifton Heights.
According to the CCU, "reports are that about 8:00 pm Williams and a woman were at home when they were pounced upon by men armed with guns who shot him several times.
"The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"The woman escaped unhurt".
