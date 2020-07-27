Butcher on robbery charge to face court Wednesday

ST MARY, Jamaica — A Portland butcher is to face the court on Wednesday on a charge of robbery with aggravation in relation to an incident in Heywood Hall, St Mary in April.

He is 48-year-old Donovan Simpson otherwise called 'Haggi', a butcher of Anchovy Land Settlement in Port Antonio, Portland.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 2:30 pm on Thursday, April 2, a woman was at home when she was pounced upon by two men, who robbed her of cash and other valuables.

Following investigations, the police arrested Simpson as one of the suspects.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Mary Parish Court on Wednesday.

The other man is currently being sought by the police.

Investigation continues.