CARICOM welcomes St Vincent's election to UN Security Council

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Irwin LaRocque has welcomed the election of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), as an opportunity for a small state to bring a unique perspective to threats to international peace and security.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Gonsalves and his team and the diplomats of our Member States on this successful bid by a CARICOM candidate.”

The Secretary-General noted that at this time, a voice for Small Island and low-lying coastal Developing States (SIDS) in the Security Council was much needed, adding that historically it was a voice that had been the least heard on the Council.

“I am confident that St Vincent and the Grenadines, whose candidature was endorsed by the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean at the UN (GRULAC), will be a strong advocate on behalf of the Region and the wider SIDS community, particularly for the issues that are important to us,” LaRocque added.

Congratulations have also come from CARICOM Chairman, St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris.

In a congratulatory statement released Friday, Harris said the Governments and people of the region are “heartened that St Vincent and the Grenadines has secured a seat on the Council at this crucial moment in time when the maintenance of international peace and security has never been more essential, particularly in light of the political crisis that confronts Venezuela, our next-door neighbour.”

The CARICOM Chairman added: “We in the CARICOM grouping are even more confident now that disputes there and elsewhere will be settled by peaceful means, as St Vincent and the Grenadines' vital voice and vote will be a strong champion, in accordance with CARICOM's guiding principles of non-interference and non-intervention in the affairs of states, respect for sovereignty, adherence to the rule of law, and respect for constitutional order and democracy.”

And Deputy Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir Louis Straker has described as “historic” his country's election.

We had an excellent result,” Sir Louis told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) in an exclusive interview Friday night.

“We give God thanks and thank the GRULAC (Group of Latin America and Caribbean) and all countries. Many of them have come to us and said they were pleased with the result, notwithstanding El Salvador's stance.

“It's an historic occasion, and we're very, very pleased,” added Sir Louis who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The 193 states of the United Nations General Assembly elected five new members to the Security Council on Friday.

The other four countries that have been elected to the UN's most powerful body are Estonia, Niger, Tunisia and Vietnam.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States. Ten non-permanent members are elected for staggered, two-year terms by the General Assembly.