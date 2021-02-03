CIBC and GNB deal fails to get regulatory approval
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — CIBC on Wednesday announced that the transaction that would have seen GNB Financial Group Limited acquire a majority stake in FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited will not proceed, as the transaction failed to receive approval from FirstCaribbean's regulators.
CIBC, therefore, remains the majority shareholder in FirstCaribbean.
“While this transaction would have supported FirstCaribbean's long-term growth prospects, it is only one way of supporting growth for our bank going forward. CIBC has held a majority ownership stake in FirstCaribbean for a number of years, and there exists an excellent working relationship with a shared focus on meeting the needs of our clients” said Colette Delaney, CEO, FirstCaribbean.
“FirstCaribbean is a strong, well-run bank which is adjusting sensibly to the economic reality of the pandemic and is well-positioned to recover as the economies of the region recover. We remain laser focused on delivering on our strategy – providing our clients with first class service through a modern everyday banking experience and providing our employees with the best possible work experience.”
CIBC had previously announced that GNB would have purchased 66.73 per cent of the shares of FirstCaribbean, subject to the approval of local regulators.
CIBC, which is located in 16 countries around the Caribbean, would have retained a 24.9 per cent interest in the Caribbean bank.
