COJ reopens Kingston office following COVID-19 sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) has resumed operations at its Kingston office today following last Wednesday's closure due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the location.

The agency, in a statement today, said it was given the go-ahead to reopen by the Ministry of Health & Wellness on Sunday.

“We have completed sanitisation of the building and were given the go-ahead to reopen. We continue to encourage our staff to follow the guidelines that will increase the chances of remaining safe,” stated Kawain Fearon, public relations officer at the COJ.

The agency's opening hours will be between 8:30 am and 2:00 pm.daily until further notice.

Members of the public are advised that change documents, annual returns, resubmissions and all new entity registrations (business names and companies) will be done via drop-off box.

According to Fearon, the measures are “to better manage interactions between staff and customers. Given how the virus spreads, we are unable to resume with a full staff complement as some are still being observed, therefore, customers should expect delays regarding the wait for attendance and the processing times of documents”.

Customers who were originally scheduled to collect documents between last week and this week are being asked to collect them during the week of September 7 or as they are notified.