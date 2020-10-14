KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 38.2 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 26.4 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five additional COVID-related deaths and 79 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 151 and the total number of cases to 7,989.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness said it will be procuring supplies of the antiviral Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 infection in public facilities.

— Up to a third of people in certain countries may believe coronavirus misinformation and in turn be less open to immunisation, scientists have said.

— The World Bank said yesterday that it approved US$12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment.

— The United States has so far recorded 215,914 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 150,998 deaths, India 110,586, Mexico 84,420 and Britain 43,018.

