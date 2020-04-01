Not all contacts of COVID-19 patients testing positive, most cases mild — CMO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie has noted that not all persons who are close contacts of COVID-19 patients are testing positive.

Speaking at the ministry of health's digital press conference this evening, she said there have been instances of only a small number of close contacts testing positive. Furthermore, she said, most cases of the virus have been mild.

She said 50 households in Cornpiece settlement, Clarendon are being monitored in relation to the first patient from that community, and 250 residents there have been interviewed.

The SMO said some consideration will have to be given as to whether the quarantine arrangements for the community should be extended in light of the six new cases.

Dr Bisasor McKenzie advised that the island's first COVID-19 patient is doing well, that the second patient has been sent home, while the third patient is deceased, and 27 patients are asymptomatic.