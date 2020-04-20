All BPOs closed as 26 more call centre workers test positive

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has ordered the closure of all business process outsourcing (BPO) entities in the country for 14 days, effective Wednesday, April 22.

Holness made the announcement at a digital press conference currently underway at Jamaica House.

"We fully understand the role BPOs play in providing employment for many Jamaicans but the health and welfare of the people of Jamaica take precedence over everything else at this time during the COVID-19 crisis," Holness said.

He further stated that in consultation with the local BPO association, certain critical processes of the BPOs will continue under strict management, which also includes certain Government agencies.

The prime minister noted that nearly 13,000 BPO employees have already began working remotely.

The announcement comes as the country recorded another 27 cases of the virus, pushing the total number of people infected to 223.

Twenty six of the new cases are linked to the Alorica business process outsourcing (BPO) entity based in Portmore, St Catherine.

Some 120 workers in that workplace cluster have tested positive for the virus so far.



The spike in COVID-19 cases prompted a lockdown of St Catherine last Wednesday.