All BPOs closed as 26 more call centre workers test positive
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has ordered the closure of all business process outsourcing (BPO) entities in the country for 14 days, effective Wednesday, April 22.
Holness made the announcement at a digital press conference currently underway at Jamaica House.
"We fully understand the role BPOs play in providing employment for many Jamaicans but the health and welfare of the people of Jamaica take precedence over everything else at this time during the COVID-19 crisis," Holness said.
He further stated that in consultation with the local BPO association, certain critical processes of the BPOs will continue under strict management, which also includes certain Government agencies.
The prime minister noted that nearly 13,000 BPO employees have already began working remotely.
The announcement comes as the country recorded another 27 cases of the virus, pushing the total number of people infected to 223.
Twenty six of the new cases are linked to the Alorica business process outsourcing (BPO) entity based in Portmore, St Catherine.
Some 120 workers in that workplace cluster have tested positive for the virus so far.
The spike in COVID-19 cases prompted a lockdown of St Catherine last Wednesday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy