Four new COVID-19 cases as 27 more patients recover
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 as 27 more patients recovered from the virus, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The country's tally now stands at 556.
The number of recoveries reported today is the highest the country has seen in a 24-hour period since it reported the first case of COVID-19 on March 10.
Three of the new cases are Jamaican seafarers who were repatriated on the Royal Caribbean cruise line's Adventure of the Seas vessel recently. The three are St Ann residents -- a 29-year-old woman and two men, ages 30 and 55 years old.
The fourth person is a 28-year-old St Catherine woman who is a contact of a confirmed case.
Meanwhile, the ministry said one COVID-19 patient is critically ill and health authorities are monitoring 309 active cases.
