Six new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica; all from Cornpiece, Clarendon
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The island has now recorded 44 cases of the cornavirus (COVID-19), the ministry of health has advised.
The six additional cases are persons from Cornpiece settlement in Clarendon, and are linked to the index case from that community.
Minister of health, Dr Christopher Tufton told a digital press conference hosted by the heath ministry this evening that there are now 24 imported cases of the virus, 17 import-related, and three are under investigation.
He said those results should be available by tomorrow. So far there have been three fatalities related to the virus.
Dr Tufton said the average age of the patients is 51 years, ranging from 12 to 87 years, and includes 21 females and 23 males.
Another 44 persons are in isolation, and 24 are in quarantine in government facilities. The quarantine period for the 140 Cuban health professionals who arrived in the island in mid-March, ends this weekend.
Dr Tufton noted that 442 samples have been taken, including for severe acute respirstory infections, and 394 of those have tested negative for COVID-19.
He said this is a 10 per cent yield of positive tests which by international standards, "is good".
However, he warned against persons becoming complacent, and reminded that the disease is highly contagious.
Alphea Saunders
