COVID-19 cases in Jamaica now 223, increase of 27

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has risen to 223, an increase of 27 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll remains at five.

This was announced by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton at today's press briefing at Jamaica House.

Of the new 27 cases , 19 are female and eight are male.

Twenty-six of the new cases are linked to the business process outsourcing (BPO) entity Alorica in Portmore, St Catherine.

There are now:

- 34 imported cases,

- 6 are local transmissions with no epidemiological link,

- 47 are contacts of confirmed cases,

- 136 are under investigation

Of the 136 cases under investigation 120 are associated with the Alorica BPO.





