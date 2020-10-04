COVID-19 community surveillance in Waterford today

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will commence community surveillance in Waterford, St Catherine today as part of the COVID-19 strategic intervention to curtail the spread of the virus.

According to advisory from SERHA, house to house visits will be conducted in the community and free mobile testing will be offered.

The activities will include community health aides and other health workers from the St Catherine Health Department.

The team has visited other communities previously in the parishes of St Catherine including Riverlee, Lakemore Gardens Time and Patience and Charlemont Housing Scheme.