COVID-19 could affect planned reopening of schools — Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has acknowledged that the upward trend in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases could cause a delay in then planned reopening of schools in September.
The minister, who was responding to a question at a virtual press conference today, noted that there are concerns as it relates to the number of cases.
Schools are set to reopen on September 7, but Tufton indicated that this is dependent on a public health risk assessment.
“The likelihood of a postponement or delay is real and I don't think anyone would disagree with that as a possibility because, ultimately, the health and wellness and the health and safety of our children, and indeed our population, would be paramount. But, it has to be dependent on the public health assessment of the risks and a recommendation that would advise accordingly. And that is an ongoing, almost a daily activity,” he said.
“If we have to advise the Cabinet under extraordinary circumstances, or otherwise, we would do so.”
Tufton also said: “If the trend continues it could be a challenge, but I will await some more time and assessment, and then the Cabinet of course will make the decision”.
