COVID-19 meeting set for CARICOM leaders on Wednesday next

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Apr 11, CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders will meet on Wednesday next (April 15) to discuss the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the region, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has announced.

Mottley, who is also the chairman of the 15-member regional integration grouping, said that the summit was necessary given the impact the virus, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide since it was first detected in China last December, has had on the Caribbean.

“There will be a special heads of government meeting. I have written to my colleague heads and ask that we meet on Wednesday, April 15, so that we can share ideas, share experiences first and foremost, but also look and see whether this is not the moment where CARICOM's true promise is upon us”.

She said the notion of a single domestic space, a single market “and what therefore are those things that we need to do in order truly to allow our sovereign boundaries to have a virtual reality that is the CARICOM entity, the Caribbean Community, while the legal sovereign boundaries remain”

In an address lasting just under an hour, Mottley told Barbadians that CARICOM 'probably will have to have a common public health protocol and common border policy.

“But what it does, it expands the market of persons, who then can help sustain each other, far wider that it was at the beginning of this address, just as other heads have had to do.

“I am speaking to you just not about saving lives but also sustaining livelihoods because one way or the other it is going to rock you and some people will be knocked completely over and I never, never, never thought that I would have to live in a world here the world effectively stopped and by stopping those who are iterant vendors, those who are daily or weekly wage earners are the ones we have now and I am begging Barbadians to reach out and protect”.

Every CARICOM country has reported cases of the virus for which there is no cure or vaccine. Many regional countries have implemented lockdowns, curfews and others measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Barbados is among CARICOM countries that have also registered deaths from the virus. The other CARICOM countries include Guyana, Suriname Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.