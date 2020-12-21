COVID-19 not a hot or cold weather virus — MAJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Medical Association of Jamaica has sought to dispel the notion that climate has an effect on the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The association issued a statement yesterday out of concern about what it described as “the recent dissemination of opinions unsupported by the preponderance of evidence available in the medical literature”.

It stressed that: “The COVID-19 virus is here in Jamaica. It is neither a 'Cold Weather' nor 'Hot Weather' virus. It is a virus that has caused persons to die in cold countries as well as in hot countries”.

The MAJ urged everyone in positions of public trust and respect, to contribute to the national effort to save lives through scientifically sound utterances.

“The public relies on us to live by the first precept of medicine; Premum non nocere 'First, do no harm',” added the association.

As of yesterday, Jamaica's death toll from the virus stood at 283.



“The numbers in Jamaica have been relatively low compared to many other countries. This is so because of the extraordinary efforts that have been made by the Authorities and by the public health team.

“Controlling the entry of travellers to our country, restrictions on gatherings and activities, social distancing, proper mask wearing, proper hand washing and use of approved hand sanitisers are measures that have saved lives. We urge persons to continue to adhere to these measures, especially as the festive season is upon us.



“We urge the members of the public to continue to hold strain and to adhere to the regulations stipulated by the authorities in response to the COVID crisis,” said the MAJ.