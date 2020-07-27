COVID-19 testing backlog expected to be cleared this week

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the country's COVID-19 testing facilities should be in a better position to cope with new samples being collected for testing with the expected clearing up of the backlog of virus tests this week.

"We are overcoming them. We are closing the gap based on the backlog. We should be finishing up those, I am told, to the end of the month or little thereafter, and trying to keep up-to-date with new samples that we are picking up," Dr Tufton told OBSERVER ONLINE on Friday.

Recently, Dr Tufton had disclosed that there was a backlog of 10,000 samples to be tested. However, last week Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie had stated that approximately 5,000 have since been cleared.

The country's airports were reopened to international flights on June 15 with a mandatory testing of all passengers. However, the mandatory testing was later relaxed and visitors are instead subjected to temperature and symptom screening at the airport.

The health minister on Friday argued that while not much testing is currently being done at the airports, the testing protocol remains strong with field and hospital testing.

"Testing is just one of several, and testing has its limitations. So, while we are not testing much at the airports anymore, we do testing in the fields, we test people who come to the hospital and need surgery or have certain symptoms. So, the testing protocols are still very strong,” said Dr Tufton.

He added that the ministry is currently bolstering the infrastructure.

"We are training some private people now to look at some private labs doing some testing. So, it will get better, but it is one of several methods, and it is important that persons understand that," he argued.

Dr Tufton, who was speaking with reporters in Bottom Town, Clark's Town, Trelawny on Friday, stressed that testing which is not a panacea due to limitations is only one of several methods of screening and monitoring.

"I want to say to Jamaicans that testing is not the panacea. It is not the end-all and be-all. A lot of what we are doing here is more important. Getting people to comply and behave [in] a particular way [is] very important. Getting people to call in if they are not well [is] very important. The homestay [is] very important," argued Dr Tufton.

To date, the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory have tested a total of 36,795 samples, of which 853 returned positive results for the presence of the virus. Some 66 samples are pending.

Information disseminated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness today indicated that the country had recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of which are imported. Of the 853 cases, 84 remain active.

Anthony Lewis