Jamaica records 5 new cases of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded five new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more recoveries in the last 24 hours, says the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the island to 883, of which 743 have recovered. Of the number, the health ministry said 95 are active.

The newly confirmed cases include two females and three males with ages ranging from 33 to 60 years old.

Three of the new cases were imported, with the patients having arrived in the island on flights from the United States. The other two are under investigation.

The ministry said of the 883 confirmed cases, 48 have been repatriated and 10 have died. There are no critically ill patients at this time.