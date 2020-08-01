Jamaica records 5 new cases of COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded five new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more recoveries in the last 24 hours, says the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This brings the number of confirmed cases in the island to 883, of which 743 have recovered. Of the number, the health ministry said 95 are active.
The newly confirmed cases include two females and three males with ages ranging from 33 to 60 years old.
Three of the new cases were imported, with the patients having arrived in the island on flights from the United States. The other two are under investigation.
The ministry said of the 883 confirmed cases, 48 have been repatriated and 10 have died. There are no critically ill patients at this time.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy