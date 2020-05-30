KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases and one more recovery in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This means that the island now has 581 confirmed cases of the virus and 280 recoveries.

The six new cases comprise a 75-year-old woman from St Catherine, two females and a male from Kingston and St Andrew.

The other two cases are males who recently returned to the island under the Controlled Re-entry Programme. One is from Trelawny and the other Portland.