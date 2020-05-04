Islandwide curfew, other COVID-19 measures extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the islandwide curfew will be extended until Wednesday, May 13 at 6:00 pm.

The measure was imposed last month as part of Government's efforts to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Speaking at a digital press briefing at Jamaica house a short while ago, Holness said the measure has been effective in containing the spread of the disease.

“The curfew hours have worked very well, by virtue of limiting movement, we would have significantly curtailed the spread of the disease,” the prime minister said.

Holness also said that the operation of businesses between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm; the wearing of masks; physical distancing of six feet; stay-at-home order for elderly persons 70 years and older and gatherings of not more than 10 persons will also remain in force until May 31.

Beaches, rivers and water attractions are also to remain closed until the end of May.



Mark Cummings