COVID deaths reported in several Caribbean countries

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to occur in several Caribbean countries that were also reporting increased cases of the virus that has killed 1.26 million and infected 50.4 million others worldwide, since the first case was detected in China last December.

In Guyana, the health authorities said that two new COVID-19 deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 136 since March 11, 2020.

The authorities said that a man and a woman, both 77 years old, died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The health ministry on Sunday recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases taking the toll to 4,514.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a sanitation worker who fell from the top floor of the Infectious Diseases Hospital (COVID-19) on Sunday.

The authorities said Kevin Smith, 29 years, entered a “lift, meant for transporting laundry and food items, not people, when it collapsed with him. He fell to the ground floor and died instantly".

Belize recorded two more deaths pushing its total to 70 over the past 24 hours.

The Office of the Medical Services said that a total of 286 samples were processed on Sunday with 98 samples testing positive for the virus.

“There are two deaths to report, one is a 66 year old male with history of obesity, diabetes and hypertension who had been ill at home and had not sought medical care, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Northern Regional Hospital. The other person is a 25-year-old male, from Corozal,” the authorities said, promising that “further details will be provided later.

“He had been seeking medical care in private sector. Our case fatality rate now stands at 1.68 per cent”.

Belize recorded 11 recoveries. There are currently four intubated patients at KHMH's COVID ICU unit.

“There is also a highly suspect case at a private institution in Belize City, also intubated. We are monitoring hospitalisation rates closely as the numbers at KHMH have remained constant and there are currently 13 confirmed cases hospitalised. “

Belize has 4, 176 positive cases with 1, 742 being active.

St Lucia recorded eight new cases of the virus on Sunday, pushing its national total to 131.

The Ministry of Health said that ages of the new cases range from 28 to 60 years and all of the cases, following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine awaiting their test results.

It said six of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for six of these cases.

“These new cases now bring the number of active cases currently in the country to 99. All cases remain stable and there are no cases requiring critical care. As we note the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in country, we need to stick to the basic measures for infection prevention and control,” the Ministry of Health said.

“Handwashing remains the standard for interrupting the spread of infections like the COVID-19 virus. Handwashing, in combination with the wearing of a mask when in public, will offer significant protection from being infected with the virus. It is also important that if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, that health services are accessed at the nearest respiratory clinic.”

In Suriname, the Dutch-speaking CARICOM country recorded five new cases on Sunday, pushing its total to 5,239 COVID-19. The number of active cases stands at 35.

Public Health Minister Amar Ramadhin said the “downward trend with hopeful numbers” has continued for the past two weeks and that the new Orange Code, a slight downgrade reflecting “cluster” infections in the country.

“This allows us to steadily continue the path to further normalisation,” he said, noting “we are not there yet”.

In a national broadcast on Sunday night, Ramdin said that in the past two weeks there have been several reports of parties and clubs being open, attracting crowds of people.

“We must all avoid this now.”

The death toll in Suriname has remained stationary at 113 and a total of 5,107 civilians have recovered from COVID-19.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 11 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Ministry of Health update.

It said that the number of deaths remain at 111 and there are now four less people in hospital. The total number of positive cases since March is 5,849.

A total of 5,132 people have recovered and there are 606 active positive cases being treated.